Η Κέιτ Μίντλετον, το φωτογραφικό πρότζεκτ της πανδημίας κι η ανακοίνωση

31,598 submissions! 📸 • There were 31,598 portraits submitted to #HoldStill2020 as you shared your stories and experiences of lockdown. Ahead of showcasing the final 100 images in a digital exhibition from Monday 14th September, The Duchess of Cambridge has selected some images as a sneak peek of those that have made the final selection. The photography project was focussed on three core themes – Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal, and Acts of Kindness. A selection of the final 100 images will be shown in towns and cities across the UK later in the year.