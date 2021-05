Anadolu Agency via Getty Images BOGOTA, COLOMBIA - MAY 29: Protesters perform in front of the Portal de las Americas station, rename as "Portal Resistance" during a national strike in Bogota, Colombia, on May 29, 2021. Tens of thousands of Colombians have taken to the streets in demonstrations that began on âApril 28 have paralyzed Colombia, with demonstrators originally taking to the streets against proposed tax reform. While the tax plan was later withdrawn by the government, protesters are now demanding health, educational, and policy reforms. The protests have shown no sign of stopping, and police and armed forces continue to respond with lethal violence as the nights fall in different cities in the country. (Photo by Juancho Torres/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)