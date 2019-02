View this post on Instagram

Leashing your dog in a coyote area goes a long way in helping with coexistence: not only does it keep these animals apart, it also is prone to keep both of them calmer. Each knows that the leash is a restrainer and acts accordingly. Nonetheless, it’s also important to WALK AWAY from a coyote if you have a dog, not approach, showing the coyote that he/she is not “an object of interest”. It takes just a little bit of effort to make coexistence, but it is worth it! #coyotecoexistence #dogs #dogsofinstagram #urbancoyote #urbanwildlife