Εστιατόριο στο Λονδίνο εγκαινιάζει το «Megxit» μενού - Τι περιλαμβάνει

View this post on Instagram

Our award winning M Threadneedle has launched a topical 3-course M-EGXIT MENU! A menu without judgement, it specialises in the finest British and Canadian cuisine with elements of ginger and LA glamour... At £65pp, expect Pommery, English Sparkling Wine or a Canadian Club Cocktail to begin with, followed by a 3 course meal including Pig’s Head Croquettes or Canadian Crab & Truffle Sandwich. Our main course offers you the choice of an 800g 60-day English Dexter Striploin on the bone to share or Maine Lobsters with Ginger and Chilli. Lastly, indulge yourself in a desert worthy of a Dutchy; the Pear, Rhubarb & Ginger Crumble or M’s take on the all-American Snickers dessert.