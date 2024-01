Μπίλι Άιλις, Ολίβια Ροντρίγκο και Dua Lipa θα τραγουδήσουν στην τελετή απονομής των Grammy

🎤 Get ready for a mesmerizing performance cause @OliviaRodrigo is returning to the #GRAMMYs stage on Sunday, February 4th. Watch the 66th GRAMMY Awards at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on @CBS.



↪️ See who else is performing: https://t.co/r52mIP2eJ1 pic.twitter.com/VGUMJwLJwq