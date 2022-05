Nέοι ομαδικοί τάφοι στη Μαριούπολη, οι νεκροί μεταξύ των αμάχων ενδέχεται να υπερβούν τους 22.000

Genocide in Mariupol. Civilians killed by Russians

▪️For 25 new trench-type sectors appeared at the Old Crimean Cemetery

▪️ Since mid-April, 16,000 Mariupol residents buried in mass graves near Stary Krym, Mangush and Vynohradne.

▪️Thousands of bodies still remain under rubble. pic.twitter.com/WnGYdz7k7U