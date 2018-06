My God, this G7 is producing a hell of a set of images. Has Angela Merkel placed Trump on the naughty seat? pic.twitter.com/yMIJr1nE1U

One scene - four different perspectives #G7 1) by Merkel‘s team 🇩🇪 2) by Macron’s team 🇫🇷 3) by Conte’s team 🇮🇹 4) by Trump’s team 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/q3qaSfaiQS

When Art History comes for you. pic.twitter.com/kCeq9nLqiy

Ok, because I'm feeling pedantic as fuck, I need to point out that this photo does not look like a Renaissance painting. It looks like a Baroque painting. pic.twitter.com/LvlvcSZjmu — The internet proudly presents: Palle Hoffstein (@Palle_Hoffstein) June 10, 2018

Today, as on many days, I would pay hard cash for access to Angela Merkel’s inner monologue. https://t.co/I3w4oOruyT — Helen Lewis (@helenlewis) June 9, 2018

To whomever did this G7 photo-edit - bravo! pic.twitter.com/Bi1lo2kcll — Mark Kermode (@KermodeMovie) June 10, 2018

“Just tell us what Vladimir has on you. Maybe we can help.” pic.twitter.com/DLc7YJFXqT — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) June 10, 2018

Anyone is having a better weekend than Angela Merkel right now. #G7Summit pic.twitter.com/K9QmWxHxaP — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 9, 2018

This looks like an episode of Celebrity Apprentice where Trump is about to fire Angela Merkel because her strudel marketing plan fell through. pic.twitter.com/ZLYlaDrNts — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 10, 2018

The woman leader of the free world telling Trump how it is. Awesome photo. https://t.co/Ru9P6Yitjy — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) June 9, 2018

Trump: "Our relationship is a 10."

Merkel: "You are acting like a 10 year-old." https://t.co/NWNZ4CeBCD — Karen Piper (@PiperK) June 9, 2018