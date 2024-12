Συνάντηση 10 εκπροσώπων του Τουρισμού με τον Επίτροπο Απόστολο Τζιτζικώστα και Ευρωβουλευτές

Airlines for Europe (A4E)

Airports Council International (ACI EUROPE)

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA)

European Travel Agents’ and Tour Operators’ Association (ECTAA)

European Exhibition Industry Alliance (EEIA)

European Regions Airline Association (ERA)

European Association of Hotels, Restaurants and Cafes (HOTREC)

The Global Association for the Attractions Industry (IAAPA)

International Road Transport Union (IRU)

European Federation of Rural Tourism (RURALTOUR)