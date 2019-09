Η απίστευτη μεταμόρφωση ενός σκύλου με 4 κιλά περιττού τριχώματος

View this post on Instagram

Check out how our NHS staff gave a second chance to a neglected dog. Warning: Some of the photos here are graphic. Ellie Mae came to the shelter a few weeks ago in extremely rough shape. She was covered in 9 pounds of matted and smelly hair, the worst that we've ever seen. Thankfully our Animal Medical team rushed into action and used their skills to get Ellie Mae back to health. Now she's doing better than ever - she seems like a whole new dog. You can learn more about Ellie Mae and her story at the link in our bio.