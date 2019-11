TIME 100 Next: Τα πρόσωπα με την μεγαλύτερη επιρροή το 2019

View this post on Instagram

“Costa Rica is a small country, but its President, Carlos Alvarado Quesada, has shown great ambition in tackling the climate crisis,” writes former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon of @carlosalvq. “His actions serve to remind the world that even small nations can take the lead.” See the full #TIME100Next list, featuring rising stars who are shaping the future of their fields, at the link in bio. Photograph by @scandebergs for TIME