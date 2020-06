Βρετανικό μουσείο φόρεσε μάσκες σε όλα τα αριστουργήματά του

View this post on Instagram

#spotthedifference Art for our time: The Fitz has released a range of cards in response to our new pandemic lifestyle, with a playful take on our masterpieces practicing social distancing. Our Director @lukesyson said, ‘’Over the last few weeks, things we took for granted have become precious. One of those is humour, that sometimes feels in short supply. These doctored versions of some of the Fitz’s great masterpieces wittily reimagine their protagonists as living at this moment. What a difference to our understanding of their actions and interactions the addition of a face-cover makes! But perhaps they make a serious point too - of how we expect to greet one another with hugs and kisses - and how much changes when that’s not possible. At least we can still laugh together. That’s not changed. And I hope these might help! Shop your favourites, 👆😷🖼 link in bio. #lockdownlifestyle #pandemic2020 #stayhome #quarantineandchill #covidiots #flattenthecurve #socialdistancing #fitzwilliammuseum #cambridge #cambridgeuniversity #fitzvirtual