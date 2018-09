Ξεκίνησαν τα γυρίσματα του spin-off του «Fast & Furious». Η φωτογραφία του Ντουέιν Τζονσον που έγινε viral

View this post on Instagram

DAY 1 and the evolution has officially begun. Long awaited Fast & Furious spin-off movie, #HobbsAndShaw is electric. My partner in heavy crime & fun @jasonstatham is lookin’ like $1million bucks and holdin’ it all down. Our visionary & bad ass director @davidmleitch (just directed Deadpool2) at the helm and ready to evolve the franchise in exciting and fresh new ways. And as always, our @sevenbucksprod president @hhgarcia41 capturing the dopest images thru his 📷 lens. Keep crushing on that set boys... the man known as “HOBBS” will touch down in London in two weeks. Pancakes, tequila and ass kickin’s 🥞🥃 on me. #Day1 #TheEvolution #HobbsAndShaw