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Ένας μετεωρίτης διαλύθηκε χθες Σάββατο κατά την είσοδό του στην ατμόσφαιρα, πάνω από το βορειοανατολικό άκρο των ΗΠΑ, και οι εκκωφαντικές εκρήξεις αναστάτωσαν πολλούς κατοίκους, όπως ανακοίνωσε η αμερικανική διαστημική υπηρεσία (NASA).

Ο μετεωρίτης διαλύθηκε πάνω από τα σύνορα μεταξύ Μασαχουσέτης και Νιου Χάμσαϊρ στις 14:06 (τοπική ώρα, 21:06 στην Ελλάδα), δήλωσε στο Γαλλικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων (AFP) η Τζένιφερ Ντόρεν, εκπρόσωπος Τύπου της NASA.

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🇺🇸 Not officially confirmed yet, but the satellite data is pretty compelling



GOES-19 picked up an anomalous flash east of Boston consistent with bolide reentry, with no storm activity anywhere near it.



Meteorologists are calling it the likely source of the boom heard across… https://t.co/gdwWTIcW7p — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 30, 2026

WATCH: 3-foot wide meteor enters atmosphere near Massachusetts and New Hampshire border causing loud boom over Boston pic.twitter.com/rP1uJHIKTj May 31, 2026

«Αυτή η πύρινη σφαίρα δεν συνδέεται με βροχή μετεωριτών, ήταν ένα φυσικό αντικείμενο και όχι επανείσοδος διαστημικών σκουπιδιών ή κάποιου δορυφόρου», δήλωσε η Ντόρεν.

Ο μετεωρίτης είχε αναπτύξει ταχύτητα άνω των 120.000 χλμ/ώρα και διαλύθηκε σε απόσταση περίπου 64 χιλιομέτρων από το έδαφος.

«Η ενέργεια που απελευθερώθηκε εκτιμάται πως ισοδυναμεί με 300 τόνους ΤΝΤ, κάτι που εξηγεί τις εκκωφαντικές εκρήξεις», διευκρίνισε η εκπρόσωπος της NASA.

Σε πλατφόρμες κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, αρκετοί χρήστες ανέφεραν ότι οι εκρήξεις ήταν τόσο ισχυρές που σείστηκαν τα σπίτια τους.

A meteor exploded off the coast of Massachusetts, causing a loud boom to be heard throughout the state and as far as Rhode Island on Saturday.



According to preliminary reports submitted to the American Meteor Society, dozens of people across the Northeast reported seeing the… pic.twitter.com/rjxip8Prqq — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 30, 2026

Footage from Stoneham, Massachusetts appears to capture the massive boom heard across the state around 2:11 PM this afternoon



A meteor/fireball entering Earth's atmosphere and generating a powerful sonic boom



Many residents reported hearing explosive booms, while others claimed… pic.twitter.com/LXq0n18MZp — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) May 30, 2026