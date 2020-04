«Αερομαχίες» ΝΑΤΟ-Ρωσίας στη Βαλτική

The @BeAirForce#NATO Baltic Air Policing mission had a busy week protecting the integrity of the Alliance airspace in the #Baltic region. Our #F16 aircraft and crew performed 5 alpha scrambles. 🇧🇪 pilots intercepted, among others, #SU24, #SU27, #TU134 and #AN26. #BAF#WeAreNATOpic.twitter.com/zSiNFF7J9S