Αντονι Ντάνιελς: Με εκνευρίζει που τα Οσκαρ σνόμπαραν τον Τζορτζ Λούκας

Who knows where this is? Well @reganeri and @paullyonibiza did! Congratulations both of you and please contact @dkbooks to receive a free copy of I am C-3P0 The Inside Story. It's Ivinghoe Beacon in Buckinghamshire, England. The script called for us to be on the top of a hill. And why do I have my name on my chest? Loved all your answers! The real reason is more practical – to identify MY holdall for on-set essentials: script, specs and cellphone. Photo by Jonathan Olley @ivinghoe-beacon #bb8 #iamc3po @starwars @dkbooks #theriseofskywalker @olleyjonathan