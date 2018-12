View this post on Instagram

When we were on our way out of Manhattan last night, the sky turned turquoise. It was gorgeous and terrifying. We thought it was either an outdoor light show or some sort of explosion. We later found out that a power plant in Queens exploded. This photo was taken from our car on the FDR Drive. #nyc #manhattan #queensny #fdrdrive #sky #sky_brilliance #skyscape #skyphotography #conedison #power #nofilterneeded #nofilter #photography #photosfromtheroad #photooftheday #news #newyork #newyorkcity #newyorkarea #color #colorful #blue #city #cityscape #skyline #nyskyline