«Ας θυμόμαστε»

ASSOCIATED PRESS People walk behind the writing 'Holocaust' during the international Holocaust remembrance day in the former the Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald near Weimar, Germany, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. January 27 is the date in 1945 on which the Soviet army liberated the largest Nazi death camp at Auschwitz-Birkenau, Poland, where more than 1 million prisoners were killed. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)