Aγγλία: «Κυβερνοεπιδειξίας» καταδικάστηκε για πρώτη φορά σε φυλάκιση

⚖️ Nicholas Hawkes, 39, the first person to be convicted of cyberflashing, has been sentenced to 66 weeks in prison.



Hawkes sent photos of his genitals to a woman and a girl.



This is a serious crime, and we urge victims to report it to the police.



