Κάθριν Ρέφορντ: Η χορεύτρια που ζει με την αόρατη ασθένεια

View this post on Instagram

So some big news...Craig and I will be performing Lord and Lady Capulet in the February performances of RWB’s Romeo and Juliet! First photos is us in 2002 in our New York apartment...second photo was this summer in Winnipeg trying to recreate the pose! Wow...16 years apart! Love you Craig and I can’t wait to dance with you!! Never in my wildest dreams could I ever image that I would be doing this show AND doing it with my best friend!! Xoxoxo