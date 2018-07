Copernicus: Η πυρκαγιά στη Ραφήνα έκαψε σχεδόν 13.000 στρέμματα και ήταν μικρότερη σε έκταση από αυτή της Κινέτας

Despite cloud coverage, our #RapidMappingTeam was able to produce the delineation maps for the 2 major Attika 🇬🇷 fires.

In #Rafina, east of Athens, an entire resort is in ashes, 12km2, with over 170 fatalities

In Geraneia, the burn scar is close to 20 km2#πυρκαγιές #Αττική. pic.twitter.com/LaTPU6koQR