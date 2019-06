Δαλάι Λάμα: «Επιστρέψτε τους μετανάστες στις χώρες τους, αλλιώς η Ευρώπη θα γίνει μουσουλμανική»

Dalai Lama: Europe belongs to Europeans. Refugees should go home. Mr Lama: Where were you when these European countries bombarded these muslim countries and destroyed everything. Bloody Hypocrite and bootlicker. @DalaiLama

Dalai is a bigot of the first order. "The Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, told an audience in Malmö that refugees should return to their native countries to rebuild them." Should the Dalai not lead by example by returning to Tibet.https://t.co/jcUrgvg3la