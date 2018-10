Δείτε την καλλονή κληρονόμο που παντρεύτηκε ο πρώην σύζυγος της Μέγκαν Μαρκλ

View this post on Instagram

Meghan Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson marries dietitian whose father is worth £150million . Meghan Markle's ex husband has had his own fairytale ending after marrying an heiress worth £150million five months after she wed Prince Harry, The Sun reports. Trevor Engelson, who was married to the Duchess of Sussex for two years, wed nutritionist Tracey Kurland, 32, the daughter of a multi-millionaire banker in a low-key ceremony on Saturday night. The wedding was held at a private home in exclusive Hidden Hills, California, the same affluent suburb of Los Angeles where Kim Kardashianand Kanye West live, Daily Mail reports. Engelson, a film producer, 41, popped the question to Kurland in California's Napa Valley in June, two weeks after his ex-wife, 32, married Prince Harry, 34.