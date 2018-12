Διάσημη fashion influencer αποκαλύπτει: «Αυτό είναι το μυστικό που κρύβω κάτω από τα φαρδιά ρούχα»

View this post on Instagram

Anyone who’s watched my recent highlight / story & reading this thank you. I now can share some exciting news that I’ll be releasing a DOCUMENTARY with the BBC “My tumour made me trendy” TOMORROW. This will be available on BBC iPlayer, Radio 1 / 1xtra & BBC newsbeat 👀 For the past few months I’ve been filming my journey with neurofibromatosis which is the growth of tumours in the nerves. I had the privilege of meeting a huge inspiration @Adam_pearson_tv, we had a lot of hobbies in common, the main thing in common is we both suffer from neurofibromatosis. As you can see, it effects us both very differently. I’m able to cover my condition with the clothes I wear, whereas Adam’s is visible. In other forms, NF can also cause ADHD, blindness, cancerous tumours, loss of function in nerves and so on. Suffering from this condition since birth, people wouldn’t second guess I had anything wrong with me. I’ve learnt the importance of treating anyone you meet with respect and kindness as you will never know what battles they are facing. I also aim to raise as much awareness as I can with this condition. Over 26,000 people in the U.K. are diagnosed with NF1 yet very little people know what it is, I want to change that. Whether it’s someone with the same condition or going through something similar or have their own body insecurities, I hope to help as many people as I can and be authentic as I can across my page, to be a “real” influencer.