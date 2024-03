Η ευτυχία άλλοτε και ο αφόρητος καταναγκασμός του σήμερα

No Surprises, Radiohead

A heart that’s full up like a landfill

A job that slowly kills you

Bruises that won’t heal

You look so tired, unhappy

Bring down the government

They don’t, they don’t speak for us

I’ll take a quiet life

A handshake of carbon monoxide.

And no alarms and no surprises

No alarms and no surprises

No alarms and no surprises

Silent, silent

This is my final fit

My final bellyache with

No alarms and no surprises

No alarms and no surprises

No alarms and no surprises, please

Such a pretty house

And such a pretty garden

No alarms and no surprises (get me out of here)

No alarms and no surprises (get me out of here)

No alarms and no surprises, please (get me out of here)