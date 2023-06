Η Ελλάδα αποκτά νέα drones: Συμβόλαιο με τη Safran για προμήθεια Patroller

We will support the 🇬🇷 Greek Army with the upgrade of its tactical #drone force through a contract awarded to @SafranElecDef at the @parisairshow.



👉 https://t.co/LbhiXSQ3PF#WeAreNATO #StrongerTogether#ParisAirShow #ParisAirShow2023 pic.twitter.com/u9T8ZVY0t5