Η Ινδική Διαστημική Υπηρεσία εκτόξευσε όχημα διαστημικής παρατήρησης για τη μελέτη του Ήλιου

A proud moment for all of us again, as #ISRO successfully launches #AdityaL1 - India’s Sun Mission 🇮🇳☀️



Salute to all the scientists at @ISRO behind this successful #AdityaL1Launch 🚀#ISRO_ADITYA_L1 #AdityaL1 #AdityaL1Mission #ISRO pic.twitter.com/ZdFD78o4eh