H Καταιγίδα Γιούνις ξερίζωσε τη «Μηλιά του Νεύτωνα»

1/8 We’ve just lost our “Newton’s Apple Tree” to Storm Eunice (gravity is such a downer, arf arf). It was planted in 1954, so has stood at the Brookside entrance @CUBotanicGarden for 68 years. An iconic tree, and sad loss. But what does it mean to be “Newton’s Apple Tree”? … a🧵 pic.twitter.com/LFk6ZxSxZ5