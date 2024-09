Ιαπωνία: Περισσότερα από 95.000 άτομα άνω των 100 ετών, τα περισσότερα γυναίκες

We are pleased to inform that Mr. Kiyotaka Mizuno of Iwata, Shizuoka, 🇯🇵Japan, born 14.03.1914, has been confirmed as the oldest living man (Doyen) in Japan. He holds the respectful title since the death of 110-year old resident of Tokyo (1914 – 2024).https://t.co/HWeZRt66RA pic.twitter.com/376BiK4aTN