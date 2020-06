Ισλανδία: Η τεχνητή λιμνοθάλασσα με θέα στον ωκεανό, σάουνα και μπαρ

View this post on Instagram

Today, we're thrilled to share our plans for an amazing new oceanfront lagoon in the heart of breathtaking Iceland. Sky Lagoon will be a world-class experience with an oceanfront infinity edge, stunning vistas, glowing sunsets and dancing northern lights. 🌊 @skylagooniceland opens Spring 2021. Learn more at SkyLagoon.com #PursuitLife | #SkyLagoonIceland