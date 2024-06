Καναδάς: Βρέθηκε το ναυάγιο του τελευταίου πλοίου του Ιρλανδού εξερευνητή σερ Έρνεστ Σάκλετον

⚡️ 🇨🇦 The wreck of Ernest Shackleton's ship, the Quest, has been found on the ocean floor off the coast of Canada. The ship sank in 1962 and was discovered 1,200 feet underwater, just a mile and a half away from its last reported position. The ship… https://t.co/iP0cc1jYIy pic.twitter.com/TJWXYMJv26