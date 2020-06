Καραντίνα για ζευγάρι οικονόμων στο, 800 ετών, κάστρο Ασφορντ συντηρώντας 160 τουαλέτες

View this post on Instagram

In 1715, the Ashford Estate was established by the Browne family and a French-style chateau was added to the architectural splendour of the castle. The double-headed eagles are still visible on the roof, representing the Browne families coat of arms. If you look closely at this more recent image, you can make out the imposing eagle on the right side.