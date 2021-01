«Μια νέα μητέρα», «Κάποιος που αγαπούσε τη βροχή»-#Every10minutes ένα tweet για κάθε θάνατο

The therapist who listened to every word that was said. #Every10Minutes#LACounty



Please wear a face covering when outside. Slow the spread. Save a life. — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) January 1, 2021

A husband who was still head over heels in love after 40 years of marriage. #Every10Minutes#LACounty



Please stay home tonight. Slow the spread. Save a life. — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) December 31, 2020

An aunt who looked after her nieces and nephews like they were her own. #Every10Minutes#LACounty



Someone who stopped to help a person who's car broke down on the 5. #Every10Minutes#LACounty



