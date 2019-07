Νεκρή σε τροχαίο με ηλεκτρονικό πατίνι διάσημη τηλεπαρουσιάστρια και YouTuber στη Βρετανία

View this post on Instagram

THERE IS NOTHING SCARIER THAN YOUR OWN MIND 🤯 - I am someone who I think people would view as fairly fearless 💁🏻‍♀️ - I drive like a maniac 🚘 I LOVE rollercoasters and horror movies 😱 I love to jump out of planes ✈️ I’ve swum with sharks 🦈 • I just don’t really have many fears but this is definitely not how it has always been ✋🏼 • For example I used to have a huge phobia of flying. Like HUGE 🙋🏻‍♀️ I would freak out on every flight and pretty much resided myself to the fact that that was how I was going to die ⚰️ • Then what happened was that I totally lost my mind for a few years. I was scared of everything and everyone. I didn’t know who I was anymore and I became a complete slave to anxiety 😰 • To put it bluntly I had lost my mind 🙁 • Then after my recovery process begun I started to realise that actually I probably wasn’t going to die on a plane because the stats generally speaking are in my favour 💁🏻‍♀️ Horror movies are MOVIES Emily so why are you being such a pussy? 🙄 • My breakdown put so much stuff into perspective for me but the main thing it did was totally remove my fears of pretty much everything 🙌🏼 I was no longer afraid of things I was before and I became a totally new person 😄 • Because the reality is guys, is that nothing, and I mean NOTHING is scarier in life than your own mind 🧠 Especially when you have a mind that was running a zillion miles an hour and one that was making your life smaller and smaller by the minute 😦 • To be honest it was a wake up call I really needed because it has totally made me who I am today. And who I believe I am today is someone that is very honest, very brave and above all, someone who is no longer living life in fear 🙏 • Can anyone else who has gone through something similar relate to this? 💪🏻 • @georgiespurling 📸