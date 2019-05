Ο Τζουντ Λο παντρεύτηκε για δεύτερη φορά - Ποια είναι η Φιλίπα Κόαν

View this post on Instagram

The actor, 46, and Phillipa, 32, decided to shun a Hollywood guest list and invited only their closest friends and family to the nuptials, which took place at Old Marylebone Town Hall. The couple confirmed they were engaged back in February, after four years of dating. When did Phillipa marry Jude Law? Phillipa and Jude Law, 46, arrived for the civil ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in central London on April 30, 2019 in a chauffeur-driven Range Rover at 11.40am. He was spotted helping his bride-to-be from the black 4x4 before gripping her hand as they made their way up the stone steps for the ceremony. They emerged about an hour later with their wedding bands proudly on display then got back into their waiting vehicle without posing for any pictures.