Οι μάσκες - αριστουργήματα της Τίλντα Σουίντον στο Φεστιβάλ Βενετίας κι ο ιερός σκοπός

🦑 custom mask for tilda swinton 🦑 made especially for her to receive a lifetime award at #venicefilmfestival today 🌪 ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ inspired by : stingray skeletons, seaweed, orchids... + also my favourite fish sculptures on the columns of the rialto fish market in venice 🦴⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣big kiss to common loon @jerry_stafford ⁣🦉⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ #tildaswinton @labiennale #jamesmerry