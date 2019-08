Ποιος θα σώσει το Playboy; Οι New York Times έχουν την απάντηση

View this post on Instagram

Photographer Ed Freeman's hyper-observant attention to light, movement and form encapsulates our current curiosity about everything fluid. “I want to express freedom within this notion of gender identity in the culture, which is very much about an upward and outward movement,” Freeman says of his cover art for Playboy's Gender and Sexuality issue, out June 18. Read more about our Summer 2019 issue in Stories. @edfreemanphoto @cgpalmieri @underwaterlinnea @lonnielenyea #MarisaPapen