Πόλη της Αλάσκας δε θα ξαναδεί το φως του ήλιου για 66 ημέρες

#Today the sun will rise at 12:35 in Utqiagvik (formerly known as Barrow), Alaska to set just 62 minutes later.



It will be the last time the town sees the sun this year. Next sunrise will be on January 23rd, 2024 after 1584 hours of darkness