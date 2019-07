Πώς είναι να κολυμπάς στα πιο μολυσμένα νερά του κόσμου

View this post on Instagram

As we progress into the core of the Vortex, we are breaking a sad record every day... Today we found 2409 microplastic pieces in 30 minutes, more than 1 every second! We are getting to a point where we don't even have enough time to count all the fragments we find during our 2 daily tows. Yes, too much plastic to be counted by our crew of 10! We never thought we would come to that point. We keep the samples in stock for later analysis, with more eyes and more hands... 📸: @osleston