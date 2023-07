Πτήση τρόμου της Hawaiian Airlines: Αεροπλάνο έκανε «βουτιά», 7 τραυματίες (Εικόνες)

On June 29, #HawaiianAirlines Airbus A330-200 (N393HA) flight #HA451 from #Honolulu to #Sydney encountered severe turbulence while flying at 38,000 feet, about 5 hours after takeoff from Honolulu. Twelve people were injured.



