Ρωσίδα σταρ του Instagram καλύπτει την Λαμποργκίνι της με 2 εκατ. κρύσταλλα Swarovski

View this post on Instagram

Today was NUTS 💣💣💣💣💣💣 WE SMASHED IT BIG TIMe @carsincloaks guys you know what, this car is unbelievable 💯💯💯💯 Today we shut down the scene 💣💣💣💣💸💸💸💸 #lamborghini #lamborghiniaventador #dar11a #ba11byy What do you think it guys? 💣💣💣💣💣 🤔