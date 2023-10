Σαν Φρανσίσκο: Η αστυνομία σκότωσε οδηγό που εισέβαλε με το όχημά του στο κινεζικό προξενείο

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING 🇺🇲❌🇨🇳:



Reportedly a car ploughed into the Chinese Consulate in #SanFrancisco, #California, USA



A footage captures the second when the car crashes in to consulate and the police start firing as everyone is seen running out of the building in the video. Several… pic.twitter.com/PUFOLpDG1G