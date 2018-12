Σάρα Σακίλ: Η καλλιτέχνης που έκανε τον κόσμο πιο αστραφτερό μέσα από τα κολάζ της στο Instagram

View this post on Instagram

MERCH ALERT 🚨 ✨🌝 . Ok guys I was not prepared for this, but looking at how crazy things are going with an average of 100 emails for prints a day , I had to do this before Christmas & New Years! ! I just hit 500K with all the travelling and winning I can’t believe my art has a following of half a million! To celebrate this , I have teamed up with @mipic_app for 10 DAYS ONLY to sell limited artworks with extremely reasonable prices for frames, pillows , canvas & phone covers & they ship WORLDWIDE To be honest my art is a reflection of you all and wanted all of you to afford a piece of my vision ! This is a limited time offer , it’ll end on 19th of December! They are all digital signed by me , Super HD prints and I made sure all of you can get it before Christmas holidays! Hope you like them & Happy Holidays !!! thank you for the 500k love! ✨✨✨✨🙏💎 Link in bio ! ✨🥂🎄 also I’ll separately add links to framed prints , canvases etc on my stories / you can download @mipic_app On your iPhone as well ! 🌝🌝 🎁 Love Sara