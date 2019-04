Συνήθειες και πράγματα που φέρνουν αέρα εξωτερικού στην Αθήνα

View this post on Instagram

"Knowledge speaks-Wisdom listens" Athens 2016. Owl symbolizes wisdom and at the same time is a symbol of the goddess Athena, the one that gave her name to the city of Athens. From the other hand owl as bird, is famous for its exceptionally good far vision, particularly in low light. Nowadays Greece, and not only, is experiencing a really dark phase and I think is time for us, in Greece and around the globe, to recall this creature's wisdom. #wd_wilddrawing #wdstreetart #mural #graffiti #streetart #streetartathens #owl