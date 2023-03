Tσαρλς Μπρόνσον: Ο πιο διαβόητος κρατούμενος της Βρετανίας θα παραμείνει στη φυλακή

Prisoner Charles Bronson will learn tomorrow if he has persuaded the parole board to free him after 48 years in jail, but he’s not hopeful. In a recent voice message to Sky News Bronson said: “They keep f****** drumming it into the public I’m a danger"



👉 https://t.co/L0hHZdksow pic.twitter.com/JKTwpbkYIY