Βίντεο: Μια ασυνήθιστη μίνι-τρύπα του όζοντος έχει ανοίξει πάνω από την Αρκτική

Using data from @CopernicusEU#Sentinel5p, scientists from @DLR_de observed an unusual ozone hole form over the #Arctic in the past weeks.

This animation shows the daily ozone levels over the Arctic from 9 March 2020 until 1 April 2020.

ℹ️📰 https://t.co/riZGeETjiTpic.twitter.com/l9Fc5nL4ON