Βρετανία: Εγκρίθηκε η πρώτη στον κόσμο γονιδιακή θεραπεία για δρεπανοκυτταρική και μεσογειακή αναιμία

🚨World first🚨

“gene-editing treatment called Casgevy has been authorised” by @MHRApress

“for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia [it uses] the gene-editing tool known as #Crispr, for which its discoverers were awarded the Nobel prize in 2020.”https://t.co/PjwovFQJ7i pic.twitter.com/7UVkXuU3zp