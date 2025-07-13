Συναγερμός σήμανε το βράδυ της Κυριακής, 13 Ιουλίου, στο Κεντάκι των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών, μετά από πυροβολισμούς σε εκκλησία με τον κυβερνήτη της πολιτείας να κάνει λόγο για πολλούς τραυματίες.
Kentucky, we are aware of a series of incidents in Lexington around one suspect, including a trooper-involved shooting and an additional shooting at Richmond Road Baptist Church with multiple injuries. The trooper and others are being treated at a nearby hospital. 1/2Advertisement— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 13, 2025Advertisement
Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες, άνδρας πυροβόλησε αστυνομικό της πολιτείας (State Trooper) με αποτέλεσμα τον τραυματισμό του.
Ο ύποπτος είναι νεκρός, σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία, ενώ δεν διευκρινίζεται εάν έχει εξουδετερωθεί από τις αρχές.
Kentucky State Police is aware of a trooper-involved shooting incident that occurred on July 13, 2025, at 11:36 a.m. in Fayette County. The suspect shot a trooper and then fled the scene, ending up at the Richmond Road Baptist Church, at which time KSP and Lexington Police Dept— KY State Police (@kystatepolice) July 13, 2025
Ο αστυνομικός και οι υπόλοιποι τραυματίες νοσηλεύονται σε κοντινό νοσοκομείο.