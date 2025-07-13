Συναγερμός σήμανε το βράδυ της Κυριακής, 13 Ιουλίου, στο Κεντάκι των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών, μετά από πυροβολισμούς σε εκκλησία με τον κυβερνήτη της πολιτείας να κάνει λόγο για πολλούς τραυματίες.

Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες, άνδρας πυροβόλησε αστυνομικό της πολιτείας (State Trooper) με αποτέλεσμα τον τραυματισμό του.

ΠΡΙΝ ΦΥΓΕΤΕ

Wimbledon: Νικητής ο επιβλητικός Σίνερ – Διέκοψε τη διετή κυριαρχία του Κάρλος Αλκαράθ (Βίντεο)

Αιματηρό επεισόδιο στην Αυστρία: Πυροβολισμοί με 1 νεκρό και 1 τραυματία – Αυτοκτόνησε ο δράστης

Σοκαριστικό βίντεο από το Μπέργκαμο: Η στιγμή που κινητήρας αεροπλάνου «ρούφηξε» άνδρα

Ο ύποπτος είναι νεκρός, σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία, ενώ δεν διευκρινίζεται εάν έχει εξουδετερωθεί από τις αρχές.

Ο αστυνομικός και οι υπόλοιποι τραυματίες νοσηλεύονται σε κοντινό νοσοκομείο.