Αδ. Γεωργιάδης: Αυξημένα κατά 54% τα περιστατικά φυματίωσης που δηλώθηκαν το 2023 στην Ελλάδα

Today is #WorldTBDay.#Tuberculosis - or TB - is caused by bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis that mainly affects the lungs.



Common symptoms include

❗️ Cough

❗️ Chest pains

❗️ Weight loss

❗️ Fever

❗️ Night sweats



Learn more about TB 👉https://t.co/NQ5A5Gvkh8 #EndTB