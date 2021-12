Αλεκ Μπάλντουιν για τον θανάσιμο πυροβολισμό: «Δεν πάτησα τη σκανδάλη»

EXCLUSIVE: "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," Alec Baldwin tells @GStephanopoulos in first interview since fatal shooting on set of "Rust."



Watch the interview event tomorrow at 8:00 p.m. ET on @ABC and stream later on @Hulu. https://t.co/MsQQavSJ54pic.twitter.com/ctPJ7J9X7H