Αναζητείται ο Βρετανός τουρίστας που σώθηκε χάρη σε εστιάτορα στα Χανιά

We’re on a mission to find this🇬🇧man… can you help us?



Last May, a British tourist was dining at Amphora restaurant in Crete 🇬🇷 He began choking, but owner Vasilis knew the #Heimlich maneuver & saved his life👉https://t.co/GaME1NKfYi



Please RT to help us find the tourist!🙏 pic.twitter.com/CZVRW9Xrjm